Public warned of possible COVID-19 exposure at music event in Charleston, Mo.

Possible COVID-19 community exposure at concert in Charleston, Mo.
By Marsha Heller | July 15, 2020 at 8:02 AM CDT - Updated July 15 at 8:02 AM

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Health Department is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 community exposure at an event held in Charleston, Missouri.

The health department said they learned an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 attended Music in the Park in Charleston on July 10.

Anyone who attended the event is being strongly advised to closely monitor themselves for any virus signs and symptoms through July 24.

The health department is also urging those who might have been exposed to wear face masks in public settings

Individuals who develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are urged to contact their doctor immediately.

The Mississippi County Health Department is notifying the public of a potential community exposure from a COVID-19...

Posted by Mississippi County Health Department on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.