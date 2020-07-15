Public warned of possible COVID-19 exposure at music event in Charleston, Mo.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Health Department is warning the public of a possible COVID-19 community exposure at an event held in Charleston, Missouri.
The health department said they learned an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 attended Music in the Park in Charleston on July 10.
Anyone who attended the event is being strongly advised to closely monitor themselves for any virus signs and symptoms through July 24.
The health department is also urging those who might have been exposed to wear face masks in public settings
Individuals who develop symptoms consistent with COVID-19 are urged to contact their doctor immediately.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.