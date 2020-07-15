Preparing for storm cleanup during a pandemic

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - As Heartland storm clean-up services stay on standby for severe weather, they’ve added steps to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“We always put safety number one,” said Peggy Evans, SEMO Electric Co-op’s Purchasing and Safety supervisor.
According to Evans, in the midst of a pandemic, there’s an added layer of safety for SEMO Electric Co-op employees.
“We have installed temperature tablets for the employees to monitor their temperatures as they come in to work each day. We take individual trucks out to individual outages or just on our daily routines,” said Evans.
“I tell the guys, like, ya know, just be mindful of your surroundings and don’t approach the homeowners. And it’s really difficult. The handshake is something a lot of people are used to, and I’m used to it. It’s hard to wean away from the handshake,” said Tony Troendle, owner of Advanced Tree.
Troendle also encouraged service without contact.
“We get a phone call, dispatch a salesman, he goes out, discusses over the phone what you want done, and we submit bids via email versus old fashion paper. That way it can be accepted online without face to face interaction,” he said.
“We just can’t afford to lose anybody out to COVID. Everybody here has a big role and we wear many hats,” said Evans.
With the added precautions, both Evans and Troendle said the pandemic has not impacted their response times or services.
“But we are always looking at the weather, and this is what we do,” said Evans.
SEMO Electric Co-op also added a drive thru outside it’s office in Sikeston for customers to pay their bills.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.