Perry Co. Health System president, CEO says state ruled complaints filed against them as ‘unfounded'

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The president and CEO of the Perry County Health System said the hospital has been absolved of the complaints filed against it surrounding the ER physicians who tested positive for COVID-19.
In a post on the hospital’s Facebook page, President and CEO Patrick Carron said the state reviewed the timeline of events and actions the hospital took. He said, in the end, it dismissed the complaints against the hospital.
On Friday, July 3, an ER physician who was asymptomatic tested positive for COVID-19 while on duty. The physician was tested after another, off-duty physician had tested positive.
The Perry County Health Department responded to community questions regarding the physicians testing positive.
“PCMH is a separate entity and the Perry County Health Department does not make or enforce policies at PCMH,” the health department stated in a release.
In addition, the health department said that while they do perform contact tracing for COVID-19 positive residents of the county, the two physicians at PCMH who tested positive are not Perry County residents.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.