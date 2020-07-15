Paducah couple arrested and charged with drug offenses

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On July 15, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Paducah couple following a search warrant.
On Wednesday afternoon detectives executed a search warrant at 915 Husbands Road in Paducah.
Eric Hopper, 32, was stopped leaving the residence.
During a search of Hopper’s vehicle detectives located a small amount of Methamphetamine and a digital scale.
During a search of the residence detectives located a small amount of Marijuana and Methamphetamine.
Samantha Windsor, 22, who was present at the residence, was arrested and charged in connection to the drugs located inside the residence.
Both Hopper and Windsor were out on bond from previous drug arrests at the time of these new arrests.
Hopper was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Windsor was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and possession of Marijuana
Both were lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.