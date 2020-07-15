Northbound Rte. 61 to close overnight at Center Junction for paving

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound Route 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson will close overnight on Tuesday, July 21 at Center Junction.
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, contractor crews will begin tying new pavement into existing pavement on the northbound lane of Route 61 overnight on Tuesday, July 21 from 8:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.
Drivers will need to find an alternate route.
Construction of the diverging diamond interchange at Interstate 55 and U.S. Route 61 (Exit 99) continues.
