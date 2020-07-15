9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported nine new COVID-19 cases on July 15.
The individuals are as follows:
- Female - one in her twenties, two in their thirties, one in her forties, one in her fifties, and one in her sixties;
- Male – two in their forties, one in his fifties.
They are being placed in isolation.
There have been 370 confirmed cases in the county, including 19 related deaths.
To date, 317 individuals have been released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines.
Thirty-four active cases are currently being managed.
