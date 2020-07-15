Nearly 21K positive cases of COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported a total of 20,677 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, July 15.
The health department also reported 645 deaths and 5,475 recoveries in the state.
Currently, 498,179 Kentucky residents have been tested for the virus.
Governor Andy Beshear emphasized that the rising case numbers show the need for everyone to wear a face covering in public or in close quarters with non-immediate family members, as required by his mandate.
“It shows you how critical this facial covering requirement is,” he said. “And we have to end the silliness. Challenges to this mean the loss of lives and could send us the way of Arizona or Florida, and we don’t want that.”
Dr. Steven Stack, the commissioner of the Department for Public Health, urged Kentuckians to remain on guard and resilient in the face of rising coronavirus cases in the commonwealth.
“The climbing number of positive cases is tough news,” said Dr. Stack. “This crisis remains an overwhelming challenge for all of us. The size of the impact on our lives and potential loss of human lives, however, is not outside our influence. Wear a face mask. Keep a social distance of at least six feet. Thoroughly wash your hands. Answer the call if a contact tracer reaches out to you. These steps will save lives and reduce further spread of this dangerous disease that has so terribly disrupted our lives.”
