MSHP: 10-year-old driving truck hit by train

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A 10-year-old boy was slightly injured in a crash involving a train in New Madrid County, Missouri on Monday, July 13.
Emergency crews were called to County Road 634, approximately two miles west of U.S. 61, to a crash shortly before 3:44 p.m.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 10-year-old New Madrid boy was driving a brand new Ford F250 when the truck was hit by a northbound Burlington Northern train.
MSHP stated the boy failed to yield for the train at a crossing, which had cross bucks.
The boy received minor injuries and was transported to a medical center in Sikeston for treatment.
The conductor of the train from Memphis, Tennessee was not injured.
MSHP reports the pick-up truck was totaled in the crash and was towed from the scene.
The train had minor damage.
