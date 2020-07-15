More than 2,200 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have identified 2,273 new coronavirus cases in the state of Tennessee. There are currently 28,421 active cases in Tennessee, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Wednesday’s update from TDH also included 16 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 783.
Of the total cases, 68,441 cases are confirmed and 620 are probable. Of the total deaths, 755 are confirmed and 28 are probable.
TDH reports the average age of Tennessee’s coronavirus cases is 38, but the highest percentage of cases -- 24 percent -- is among people 31 to 40. White residents make up 42 percent of the state’s cases while African Americans account for 20 percent.
Of Tennessee’s deaths, 32 percent are people 81 and older. TDH reports three deaths among children 10 or younger.
So far, nearly 40,000 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus with more than 1 million tests administered statewide.
Health officials have identified more than 250 new coronavirus cases and 10 more deaths in Shelby County.
According to TDH, 14,891 coronavirus cases and 233 deaths total have been reported countywide.
Of the positive COVID-19 cases, 65.8 percent have recovered from the virus. There are currently 4,827 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. At this time, 6,740 people are currently in quarantine.
More than 162,448 people have been tested for the virus across Shelby County.
The numbers that are most concerning to health officials across the county and the Mid-South are the hospitalization and positivity rates. Shelby County reported its highest positivity rate Friday coming in at 14% for the week of June 18 through July 4.
Mid-South hospitals are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations in connection to the virus increase each day. Officials are now looking at the possibility of having to open the alternative care facility in Memphis to help more patients in need.
The chart below explains current capacity issues:
SCHD is monitoring clusters of cases at 17 long-term care facilities in the county while another 18 are resolved.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 29,733 total cases and 331 deaths
- Crittenden -- 879 cases; 14 deaths; 764 recoveries
- Cross -- 102 cases; 1 death; 85 recoveries
- Lee -- 850 cases; 5 deaths; 742 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 349 cases; 3 deaths; 230 recoveries
- Phillips -- 191 cases; 5 deaths; 142 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 78 cases; 3 deaths; 55 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 920 cases; 3 deaths; 878 recoveries
Mississippi -- 38,567 total cases and 1,290 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 123 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 58 cases
- Coahoma -- 251 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,112 cases; 20 deaths
- Lafayette -- 536 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 310 cases; 4 deaths
- Panola -- 517 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 111 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 431 cases; 13 deaths
- Tippah -- 154 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 129 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 69,061 total cases and 783 deaths
- Crockett -- 75 cases; 3 deaths; 28 recoveries
- Dyer -- 326 cases; 3 deaths; 139 recoveries
- Fayette -- 404 cases; 6 deaths; 240 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 480 cases; 4 deaths; 298 recoveries
- Haywood -- 155 cases; 3 deaths; 55 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 218 cases; 4 deaths; 97 recoveries
- McNairy -- 138 cases; 1 death; 51 recoveries
- Tipton -- 740 cases; 7 deaths; 530 recoveries
