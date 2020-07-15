Gov. Parson calls for special session on violent crime in Mo.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson called for a special session on violent crime to start on Monday, July 27.
You can click here to see the special session proclamation.
Gov. Parson made the announcement during a news conference at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15.
He said violent crime was not just a Kansas City or St. Louis problem, but a “Missouri problem.” He said they can’t wait until next session to address it.
Governor Parson was joined at the press conference by Missouri Department of Public Safety Director Sandy Karsten, Missouri State Highway Patrol Colonel Eric Olson and several law enforcement officers.
The governor said Missouri has seen rapid increases in crime rates in 2020, mostly in the state’s urban areas. He said Kansas City recently reached 101 homicides for 2020, which is a 35 percent increase from 2019. In St. Louis, there have been 130 homicides so far in 2020 compared to 99 at the same time in 2019.
From May to June alone, data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department showed increases in reports of violent crime. In St. Louis County, aggravated assaults with a firearm are up 19 percent year-to-date.
The governor said the special session will focus on amending state statutes related to violent crime. Specifically, six different provisions will be considered:
- Police and Public Safety Employee Residency Requirements for St. Louis – The proposal to be considered would eliminate the residency requirement for St. Louis law enforcement so long as the officer lives within an hour of the city. This proposal would also prohibit requiring any public safety employee for the city of St. Louis to be a resident of the City.
- Juvenile Certification – This proposal requires the court to determine if a juvenile should be certified for trial as an adult for the offense of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.
- Witness Statement Admissibility – This proposal would allow certain statements to be admissible in court that would otherwise not be allowed under current statute.
- Witness Protection Fund – This proposal creates the Pretrial Witness Protection Fund.
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child – This proposal modifies the offense of endangering the welfare of a child for a person who encourages a child to engage in any weapons offense.
- Unlawful Transfer of Weapons – This proposal would increase penalty for a person who knowingly sells or delivers any firearm to a child less than 18 years without the consent of the child’s parent or guardian.
