Jackson R-2 to offer online option

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson R-2 School District will be providing families an option for online learning called Ignite Online.
Ignite Online is available for families experiencing COVID-19 related issues, like medically fragile students, at-risk students or family members, or family preference to be part of the Jackson R-2 community but in a restricted environment, that would prevent a student from participating safely in on-campus learning.
Parents or guardians that want their child to participate in Ignite Online, instead of attending school face-to-face, can fill out an application online.
The application must be completed before Monday, July 20, at 8:00 a.m. An application has to be filled out for each kid in the household.
Those that enroll in Ignite Online must be able to provide reliable internet access for their children and commit for the duration of, at least, the first semester.
Those that cannot provide internet access, but feel that Ignite Online is necessary, should reach out the the appropriate principal.
Those that want their child to attend on-campus classes, do not need to complete this application.
The JR2 Instructional Methods includes information about instruction for the upcoming school year.
Virtual Instruction is a method of instruction that would be used for all students on-campus if a temporary COVID-related shut down would occur.
Ignite Online would take the place of face-to-face school.
Those that wish to participate in Ignite Online, should note the following requirements:
- A reliable internet connection, not provided by the district, is required.
- Attendance will be recorded.
- New standards will be taught.
- Various online training structures of synchronous (learning that is happening at the same time led by the teacher) and asynchronous learning (an assignment completed independently by the student) will be utilized throughout the instructional day.
- The district is not required to provide students access to or pay for courses beyond full-time enrollment.
- Students taking courses online are subject to the same district policies, procedures, and rules applicable to students enrolled in traditional courses.
- Students enrolled in online courses are expected to actively participate, meet assignment deadlines, and complete each course.
- Students will be enrolled in online instruction for the duration of the first semester, at a minimum.
- Students will continue to participate in District and State assessments as needed.
- A school day will be from 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Therefore, students will be expected to engage in learning during these hours.
- Teachers will be available from 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM for conferences or discussions.
- High-quality instruction (whole class, small groups, and individual) will be provided or overseen by a Jackson R-2 teacher.
Elementary only:
- Students will likely need family support and some supervision while online.
- Students will be given an academic screener and diagnostic assessment in person, on campus, in a safe environment to determine the individual literacy needs of the student.
If students do not meet these requirements, a conference with a school administrator is required, and the student may be reassigned to traditional on-campus instruction.
