Hot Day With Triple Digit Heat Index Values

Today it will be very hot and humid as warmer air will move in. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s with heat index values from 100-105. Areas in the Bootheel and Tennessee could feel as high as 110F which is why there is a heat advisory issued there until tonight. In addition to the heat, storms will also be a primary focus for today. Isolated activity may pop-up as early as this afternoon, but tonight a large complex of storms will move through into early tomorrow morning. The risk of damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and even a tornado can’t be ruled out with severe storms.