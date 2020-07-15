Hot Day With Triple Digit Heat Index Values

Most of the Heartland will stay calm this morning with temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. A few areas in southeast Missouri have a small chance of some isolated rain/storms develop around sunrise.
Today it will be very hot and humid as warmer air will move in. High temperatures in the low to mid 90s with heat index values from 100-105. Areas in the Bootheel and Tennessee could feel as high as 110F which is why there is a heat advisory issued there until tonight. In addition to the heat, storms will also be a primary focus for today. Isolated activity may pop-up as early as this afternoon, but tonight a large complex of storms will move through into early tomorrow morning. The risk of damaging winds, heavy rain, hail, and even a tornado can’t be ruled out with severe storms.
It will stay very warm all week with temperatures in the 90s and even warming up by the weekend. Heat index values look to hold in the triple digits for days.
-Lisa
