Heartland ISP trooper praised for saving kitten

DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - An Illinois State Police trooper with District 13 in Du Quoin is receiving praise on social media for saving a kitten.
According to ISP, Trooper Tim Harper recently rescued an injured kitten during a traffic stop.
Harper heard the kitten crying during the stop and asked the driver if there was a cat in the car.
The driver said there wasn’t.
After the stop was completed, Harper searched for the crying cat and found the animal in some weeds nearby.
He noticed the kitten was injured and took it to an animal hospital for treatment.
ISP posted the story with a picture of Harper with the kitten on their Facebook page.
Dozens have shared the post and commented they were thankful for the kindness Harper showed towards the injured kitten.
