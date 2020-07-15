Graves County COVID-19 cases increase to 352

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health department is reporting 18 new cases of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the total to 352.
“I know we are all tired but we can remain vigilant after all that our community has gone through.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“I truly believe if each of us would in our daily actions show a sense of personal responsibility toward others that we could slow this virus to where we were in the end of May.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
