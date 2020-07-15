Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 12 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to give a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 on Wednesday, July 15 at 12 p.m.
The briefing will be held at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.
Gov. Pritzker has not hinted as to what will be discussed during the update.
On Tuesday, the governor announced he will dedicate $108.5 million in federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds (GEER) to preK-12 public education and institutions of higher education.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25 additional deaths, on Tuesday.
