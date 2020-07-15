First Alert: Hot and steamy, evening storms possible

(KFVS) - Today will be very hot and humid with a chance for storms.
Highs this afternoon will be in the lower to mid 90s with heat indices in the triple digits.
Feels like numbers may get as high as 100-105.
Areas in the Bootheel and Tennessee could feel as high as 110º. A heat advisory has been issued for these areas until tonight.
Pop-up thunderstorms are possible this afternoon ahead of strong to severe storms this evening into early Thursday morning.
Damaging winds, heavy rain and hail are the primary concern.
The tornado threat remains low, but it is not zero.
Hot and muggy conditions stick around the rest of the week and into the weekend.
Heat index values will also remain in the triple digits.
