A few strong storms possible tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area and the humidity is rising. We are watching an area of low pressure across western Missouri that will move towards St. Louis this evening. Ahead of this system we will see scattered strong storms develop and move towards the Heartland. There is a chance a few severe storms will move across our northern counties with large hail and gusty winds being the main threat.