A few strong storms possible tonight.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies across the area and the humidity is rising. We are watching an area of low pressure across western Missouri that will move towards St. Louis this evening. Ahead of this system we will see scattered strong storms develop and move towards the Heartland. There is a chance a few severe storms will move across our northern counties with large hail and gusty winds being the main threat.
This Afternoon we will see partly to mostly cloudy skies with warm humid temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 90s in most areas with the heat index over 100 degrees. We will see an outflow boundary across our area tomorrow and this will be the focus for more atoms to develop. We will have another chance for scattered storms on Friday.
Lows tonight will be in the middle 70s. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
As we head into the weekend we will see hot and humid conditions. Our heat index will likely surpass 105 degrees over the weekend.
