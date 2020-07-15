Egyptian Health Department reports 10 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | July 15, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 4:28 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported ten new COVID-19 cases on July 15.

The individuals include:

  • One White County male, in his teens
  • One White County male, in his 20s
  • One White County female, in her 20s
  • One White County female, in her 30s
  • One White County male, in his 60s
  • One White County male, >100
  • One Saline County male, in his 20s
  • One Saline County female, in her 30s
  • One Saline County male, in his 40s
  • One Gallatin County male, in his 80s

To date, White County has had a total of 24 lab-confirmed positives, Saline County has had a total of 20 lab confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 9 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

