Bi-County Health reports 14 new COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | July 15, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated July 15 at 3:37 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on July 15.

The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:

Franklin

Females: One in their 30s and one in their 70s

Males: Two in their 20s and one in their 70s

Williamson

Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 50s.

Males: One teenager, two in their 20s, and two in their 40s.

To date, there have been a total of 177 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 57 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 133 have recovered in Williamson County and 38 have recovered in Franklin County.

