Bi-County Health reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on July 15.
The newly confirmed cases by gender, county and age are as follows:
Franklin
Females: One in their 30s and one in their 70s
Males: Two in their 20s and one in their 70s
Williamson
Females: One teenager, one in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 50s.
Males: One teenager, two in their 20s, and two in their 40s.
To date, there have been a total of 177 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 57 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 133 have recovered in Williamson County and 38 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.