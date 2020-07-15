Ameren Illinois activates emergency operations center due to Severe Storm

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - Ameren Illinois has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in response to severe storms that are causing outages in the Ameren Illinois service area.
The EOC will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate service restoration, logistical support and communication.
Information on the restoration status of individual outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outage to Ameren Illinois.
Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com, or report their outage using the mobile phone app.
Real-time outage information is available on the outage map at //AmerenIllinois.com/map.
