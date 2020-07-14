What you need to know July 14

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 14.
Today will be a bit hotter, but humidity will not be too high.
Afternoon highs will range from 90 to 94, with heat indices in the mid-to-upper 90s.
Rain and storm chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday. There is a slight risk for severe storms in our northwest counties.
Much higher humidity also returns tomorrow and sticks around through the end of the week. Heat advisories are possible.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says by Saturday and Sunday highs will reach the mid 90s with heat indices well over 100º.
- A divided Supreme Court has cleared the way to execute the first federal prison inmate in 17 years.
- The Perry County, Missouri Health Department reported the county’s first citizen to become re-infected with COVID-19.
- Missouri health officials are holding another community COVID-19 testing event in Cape Girardeau County this week.
- The debate in reopening schools in the U.S. continues amid record-breaking numbers of new COVID-19 cases.
- An Illinois man faces numerous charges after a police chase in McCracken County.
- Hundreds of sailors continue their fight to save a burning Navy warship docked in San Diego.
- If you pay with cash at one of Kroger’s cashier checkouts, you won’t be getting coin change for a while, and it’s indirectly due to the coronavirus.
- A woman desperate to see her husband, who is fighting Alzheimer’s disease, got a part-time job at a long-term facility where her husband lives.
- According to the Ventura County Sheriff, “Glee” star Naya Rivera saved her 4-year-old son before drowning.
