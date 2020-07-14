What you need to know July 14

By Marsha Heller | July 14, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT - Updated July 14 at 3:42 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, July 14.

Today will be a bit hotter, but humidity will not be too high.

Afternoon highs will range from 90 to 94, with heat indices in the mid-to-upper 90s.

Rain and storm chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday. There is a slight risk for severe storms in our northwest counties.

Much higher humidity also returns tomorrow and sticks around through the end of the week. Heat advisories are possible.

Meteorologist Brian Alworth says by Saturday and Sunday highs will reach the mid 90s with heat indices well over 100º.

  • If you pay with cash at one of Kroger’s cashier checkouts, you won’t be getting coin change for a while, and it’s indirectly due to the coronavirus.
  • A woman desperate to see her husband, who is fighting Alzheimer’s disease, got a part-time job at a long-term facility where her husband lives.
  • According to the Ventura County Sheriff, “Glee” star Naya Rivera saved her 4-year-old son before drowning.

