Truck fire blocking all lanes of I-24 at 62mm in Trigg County, Ky.

TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A box truck fire is blocking all lanes of Interstate 24 at the 62 mile marker.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet on Tuesday, July 14, the interstate is blocked in the work zone where two-way traffic is running on the westbound lanes. Both directions of travel are blocked.
KYTC reported the truck hit the center line barrier wall and ripped open a fuel tank before hitting the crash barrier at one of the emergency crossovers where it caught fire.
Due to the damage to the crash cushion and barrier wall, and substantial debris field, KYTC said the road at this site will be blocked for an extended period.
The estimated duration is eight hours.
In addition to efforts to detour traffic between I-24 Cadiz Exit 65 and Cadiz-Princeton Exit 56 via US 68 and KY 139, KYTC highly recommended travelers consider a self-detour between Cadiz Exit 65 and I-24/I-69 Exit 25 via I-69 and U.S. 68 to further avoid the traffic backup.
