Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in region

The Southern Seven region currently has a total of 369 positive cases of COVID-19. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | July 14, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 4:32 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its region on Tuesday, July 14.

The new cases include:

  • Alexander County - One male 10′s
  • Pope County - One female 40′s
  • Union County - One female 30′s, one male 80′s

They are all in isolation.

The Southern Seven region currently has a total of 369 positive cases of COVID-19.

The health department also reported 1 new recovered case, bringing the total number of recoveries to 244.

It reported 0 new deaths as a result of COVID-19, leaving the total of deaths at 17.

Alexander County

  • 25 total cases
  • 17 recovered
  • 8 active

Hardin County

  • 2 total cases
  • 1 recovered
  • 1 active

Johnson County

  • 28 total cases
  • 18 recovered
  • 10 active

Massac County

  • 15 total cases
  • 11 recovered
  • 4 active

Pope County

  • 2 total cases
  • 1 recovered
  • 1 active

Pulaski County

  • 86 total cases
  • 54 recovered
  • 32 active

Union County

  • 211 total cases
  • 142 recovered
  • 52 active
  • 17 deaths

