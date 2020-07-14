Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 in region

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in its region on Tuesday, July 14.
The new cases include:
- Alexander County - One male 10′s
- Pope County - One female 40′s
- Union County - One female 30′s, one male 80′s
They are all in isolation.
The Southern Seven region currently has a total of 369 positive cases of COVID-19.
The health department also reported 1 new recovered case, bringing the total number of recoveries to 244.
It reported 0 new deaths as a result of COVID-19, leaving the total of deaths at 17.
Alexander County
- 25 total cases
- 17 recovered
- 8 active
Hardin County
- 2 total cases
- 1 recovered
- 1 active
Johnson County
- 28 total cases
- 18 recovered
- 10 active
Massac County
- 15 total cases
- 11 recovered
- 4 active
Pope County
- 2 total cases
- 1 recovered
- 1 active
Pulaski County
- 86 total cases
- 54 recovered
- 32 active
Union County
- 211 total cases
- 142 recovered
- 52 active
- 17 deaths
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.