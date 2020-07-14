Southeast Mo. State makes summer camp changes to keep kids safe

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaders at Southeast Missouri State University made some changes to keep kids safe at Redhawk summer camps.
Camp is a place where kids can go enjoy the outdoors, learn and make new friends.
However, Eric Rediger with Recreation Services at Southeast said the pandemic makes this year’s Redhawk Camp a little different.
“This year, with COVID, we had to be way more aware of the health of the children,” he said.
Rediger said now they have certain rules to keep campers safe like a questionnaire parents have to fill out.
“So we make sure that each child is okay to come in,” he said. “The parent only has to fill it out on that first day of camp unless the situation changes.”
And he said they've had to adjust certain activities as well.
“In a normal camp year we would play a lot of tag games, kids love to play tag, we don’t play direct tag games,” he said.
Staff and kids are required to wear a mask and get their temperatures checked. He said with so many rules, they’ve gotten creative so the kids will follow them.
“We also instructed the children to try to pretend there’s a force field around them and they don’t want their force field to bang into the other child’s force field,” he said.
Rediger said while safety is a priority, he wanted camp to be a place for kids to not worry.
“We honestly don’t want to drive into them that this is potentially a scary situation when they come here,” he said. “I want them just to be a kid.”
