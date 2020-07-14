SIU system president responds to federal government rescinding decision on international students

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS/AP) - The Southern Illinois University system president released a statement on Tuesday, July 14 following the federal government rescinding its decision on international students.
Facing eight federal lawsuits and opposition from hundreds of universities, the Trump administration rescinded a rule that would have required international students to transfer or leave the country if their schools held classes entirely online because of the pandemic.
SIU System President Dan Mahony released this statement:
“On behalf of the Southern Illinois University System, we want to extend our appreciation to leaders in our higher education community, our advocacy organizations and our elected officials at the state and federal level who successfully advocated for today’s rescinding of the ICE directive that would have stifled our ability to provide full educational opportunities to our international students.
“Last spring, the SIU System welcomed over 1,200 international students to our campuses and over the majority of the life of our system, international students have provided an incredible richness that has added to both the academic and the cultural success of our campuses, state and nation. Now was not the time to close our doors to those who contribute both academically and economically to our communities. We appreciate the efforts of all our elected officials who joined us in this effort.”
