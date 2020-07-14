Shawnee Community College released plans for fall semester

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - With the school year approaching, many universities and colleges across the country are rolling out their plans.
Shawnee Community College joined that list, and announced their plans for the fall semester.
“We are going to have face-to-face classes, we are going to have classes that involve zoom, we call those synchronous classes, and we are going to have hybrid classes that are with lab classes and then we will have the traditional online classes,” said Lisa Price the college’s vice president of Student Success
Price said students played a vital role in the decisions made.
“We polled students and we found that many students want to come back to campus, and we really want our students back on campus,” said Price
With students having multiple options to pick from, the workload is going to increase for professors. Price said their team will be able to handle it.
“We are not hiring additional staff necessarily, we are trying to do everything in house,” said Price.
Shawnee Community College professor Craig Bradley said he is eager to dive back into teaching
“We are so ready to get back in the classroom in some form or fashion. Every teacher that I know misses their students and the interaction they get from that,” said Bradley.
He said the communities wellbeing is one of the most important things.
“The main thing is, we need to do this and stay safe while doing it,” Bradley said.
Shawnee Community College is putting certain safety precautions in place for faculty and students, Price said.
“Health and wellness check sheet, daily and we will be asking about temperatures and taking temperatures and we will also be requiring face coverings,” said Price
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.