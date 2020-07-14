Severe storms possible tomorrow

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Right now it looks like the northwestern half of the Heartland will have the greatest threat. Damaging winds are the primary concern, with isolated hail possible too. The tornado threat remains low, but it is not zero. The storms will move into our northwestern counties through the evening hours and continue to push southeast into the Heartland.
Tonight will be mainly calm. There is a chance for a few showers by daybreak, but most areas will stay dry. It will be very hot and humid outside of storms tomorrow. Highs will be in the lower to mid 90s with feels like numbers in the triple digits in much of southeast Missouri. Feels like numbers may get as high as 105-107.
