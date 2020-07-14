Rep. Bost discusses safe truck parking bill

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - U.S. Representative Mike Bost hosted a news conference in Marion, Illinois to discuss the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act on Tuesday, July 14.
Rep. Bost is the sponsor of the bill, which would expand access to safe parking for commercial motor vehicles on the federal-aid highway system or on a facility with reasonable access to a highway or a freight facility.
“So, this is not just for our truck drivers across the nation,” he said on Tuesday. “Though it is beneficial, it is not just for them alone, it is for the individuals out there that share the highway.”
The discussion was held at Thomason Express.
Members of the Illinois Trucking Association’s Marion Council also joined Bost for the event.
ITA is a non-profit trade association led by trucking companies.
The act would direct the Department of Transportation to set aside certain funds through FY2025 for grants to be awarded to states, metropolitan planning organizations, local governments and public agencies to provide parking for commercial vehicles.
The bill was introduced in the House on March 3 and referred to the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit on March 9.
