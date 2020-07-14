Praise the Lard postponed due to continuing threat of COVID-19

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The Praise the Lard barbecue and steak cook-off has been postponed this year.
Organizers said on the website they are officially postponing it due to the continuing threat of COVID-19, and the health and safety of staff, teams, judges, volunteers and supporters.
They said Illinois is in Phase 4 of its reopening plan, and the cap on public events is 50 people.
“We want to keep everyone safe, and having teams and judges traveling from multiple states doesn’t seem prudent.”
If you’ve already sent in a team registration or sponsor donation, organizers said they will be sending you a refund or returning your check.
They said they’ll continue the 33-year tradition in 2021.
