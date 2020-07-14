Police warn of phone scam using sergeant’s name

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department is warning the public about a telephone scam using the name of a sergeant on the force.
According to police, a citizen received a call from “Detective Jason Hicks” who stated there were outstanding warrants for their arrest. The caller hung up when the citizen asked for specific information.
Paducah Police said they do not have a detective by this name, but do have a sergeant named Jason Hicks.
The public is urged not to fall for this type of phone call, no matter what name is given.
Police departments do not issue federal warrants. In addition to this, the Paducah Police Department does not notify anyone by telephone they have an outstanding warrant.
The public is also reminded to never provide personal or financial information over the telephone.
