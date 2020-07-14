32nd Judicial Circuit releases order modifying COVID-19 precautions

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The 32nd Judicial Circuit released an order modifying its COVID-19 precautions.
The major changes include requiring face masks and extending the suspension of jury trials.
Starting on July 16, all circuit, associate circuit and municipal divisions of the 32nd Judicial Circuit will continue under Phase Two with the additional directives. They will remain in effect until further order of the Court.
According to the order, Phase Two must remain in effect until at least Aug. 31 and it may be extended if the incidence of COVID-19 continues to increase.
You can read the full modified order below.
