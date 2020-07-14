Man shot in the leg in Cape Girardeau, investigation underway

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police are investigating the shooting of a man Monday night, July 13.
Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to a shooting in an area around an alley behind 16 N. Henderson Ave.
When officers arrived they found an adult male with gunshot wound to his thigh.
Police said the victim was shot with a handgun.
An ambulance transported the victim to a local hospital.
No suspects are in custody.
Police said the public is not in any danger.
The shooting remains under investigation. Police are working to uncover more information.
