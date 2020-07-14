Man arrested in connection with shooting of a woman in Martin, Tenn.

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Martin Police Department is investigating the shooting of a woman on Monday evening, July 13.
Officers responded to a medical call at 227 Meadowbrook shortly after 6:15 p.m.
While en-route, officers learned that an individual at the home had a firearm.
When they arrived, officers found a woman inside the home bleeding from a gunshot wound.
The woman was flown to a Nashville, Tennessee hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Officers later arrested 21-year-old Nicky Avent Jr. outside of the home.
Avent was charged with aggravated assault and possession of Schedule II. He is being held in the Weakley County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
The shooting investigation is ongoing.
Investigators are in the process of interviewing witnesses.
