$108.5M in COVID funding dedicated to Ill. PreK-12, higher education

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker announced he will dedicate $108.5 million in federal Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Funds to preK-12 public education and institutions of higher education.
The governor said the money will help them meet the challenges of COVID-19 by bridging the digital divide, protect the health and safety of students and overcome barriers created by the virus.
“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, I remain committed to a fundamental principle about education: every student, no matter where they live or the color of their skin or what their income level is, deserves a high-quality education from cradle to career,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Using this funding to close the digital divide, equip districts to navigate new learning models, and bolster our students’ social-emotional health allows us to advance that vision even in an extraordinary time. I have every faith that as we look ahead to the fall, our teachers, professors and administrators will continue to do what they do best – dedicating their days to ensuring every student in this state receives the education they deserve. I’m proud to support that work in every way possible.”
A total of $10 million will be allocated to support early childhood programs across Illinois.
The funding will support professional development and Early Childhood Mental Health Consultation supports to early childhood professionals to address the social-emotional needs of young children. Also, a text messaging project will be launched to help parents support their children’s learning at home.
Preschool for All and Prevention Initiative programs in those areas most impacted by COVID-19 will receive flexible funding to support home learning materials, personal protective equipment, technology and/or additional staffing.
K-12 schools will receive $50 million in three areas: closing the digital divide, training for educators and parents and social-emotional supports for students.
School districts will receive $32.5 million to buy devices such as laptops and tablets, and $7.5 million to buy WiFi hotspots and increase internet connectivity for students and families.
The governor said $7.5 million will be invested in training for K-12 educators and families.
He said $2.5 million will be directed to the Illinois State Board of Education to create the Student Care Department, which will lead the development of an inter-departmental student health and safety team, promote best practices for social-emotional learning, will review and respond to constituent concerns about student safety and wellbeing and will provide targeted help to school districts.
ISBE will also receive $569 million through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund. It has allocated $512 million from the ESSER Fund directly to Illinois school districts. The application opened on May 18.
ISBE has received 861 and approved 818 of the 874 total applications.
The remaining ESSER Funds will be directed to the following seven categories: $33.3 million for laptops and tablets; $7.1 million for internet connectivity; $6.5 million for virtual coaching in support of an estimated 4,000 new teachers who will be entering the teaching profession this fall; $6.5 million for professional development; $2.8 million for state administration; and $685,000 for entities that are not eligible for the direct funds due to ineligibility for the federal Title I program.
The Illinois Board of Higher Education and the Illinois Community College Board will receive nearly half of the GEER funding.
Of the total $108 million, higher education will see $49 million, including $46 million directly to public universities and community colleges. Uses could include access to laptops, wireless hotspots, targeting advising, mentoring, tutoring books, childcare, transportation, all strategies to help with recruiting and retention.
In addition, the fund will provide $3 million in grants. This is designed to support targeted initiatives to enroll and retain underrepresented, first-generation, and high-need students at public and non-profit, independent four-year institutions of higher education in Illinois.
The GEER funding supplements the CARES Act funds provided directly to schools through the U.S. Department of Education. Most funding was distributed based on a formula to all eligible schools.
Additional funds have been distributed to Minority Serving Institutions and to schools deemed to have the greatest need.
