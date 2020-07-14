$108.5M in COVID funding dedicated to Ill. PreK-12, higher education

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, I remain committed to a fundamental principle about education: every student, no matter where they live or the color of their skin or what their income level is, deserves a high-quality education from cradle to career,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Using this funding to close the digital divide, equip districts to navigate new learning models, and bolster our students’ social-emotional health allows us to advance that vision even in an extraordinary time. I have every faith that as we look ahead to the fall, our teachers, professors and administrators will continue to do what they do best – dedicating their days to ensuring every student in this state receives the education they deserve. I’m proud to support that work in every way possible.”