Looking for a job? Apply as early as possible, job placement companies say

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some unemployment recipients will see a notable decrease in the funds received on their checks in the next two weeks.
Heartland job placement companies are encouraging those looking for jobs to apply as early as possible.
“In the next couple of weeks, the extra $600 is going to be coming to an end. We’re encouraging job seekers to come in now, to find their next employment,” said Cape Girardeau Job Center lead Becky Murphy.
She suggested that now it the time people should start looking.
“There are jobs available, in the job market, we’re just waiting for people to apply. There are jobs available from minimum wage entry level jobs, to higher paying jobs in factories, or in the medical field,” she said.
Murphy said before coming to the job center, job seekers should fill out their applications online. This way it will speed up the application process once they arrive, and cuts back on the possibility of virus transmission.
“Customers are going to need to wear a mask,” she said. “If they don’t have a mask, we do have some available. There may be a little more of a wait because we cannot see as many people in the office itself, because of social distancing.”
The job center reopens its doors to the public on Wednesday, July 15 to anyone looking for work.
