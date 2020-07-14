Jackson Municipal Court to be held at County Courthouse on July 15

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson Municipal Court announced cases scheduled for Wednesday, July 15 will not be held at its normal location and with changes.
Municipal Court will be held in Courtroom 101 at the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson with limited seating.
Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, access to court on July 15 will only be granted to individuals scheduled for Wednesday.
Appearance times will be staggered.
Those making an appearance are advised to arrive at the County Courthouse at their designated time to ensure access to the courtroom.
Face masks or face coverings will be required.
Cell phones and shorts are not permitted in the courthouse.
For more information or questions about court proceedings, click here.
Cases in Jackson Municipal Court involve alleged violations of City laws issued by the Jackson Police Department. Court is usually held on the third Wednesday of every month starting at 12 p.m. in the City of Jackson Council Chambers.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.