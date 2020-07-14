Illinois to receive more than $5M as part of medicaid fraud settlement

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - The State of Illinois will receive more than $5 million as part of a multi-state medicaid fraud settlement.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement, totaling $117 million, to resolve fraud allegations against Universal Health Services, Inc. and UHS of Delaware, Icn.
Illinois will receive approximately $5.38 million as part of the settlement that includes 50 states, territories and the federal government.
UHS, headquartered in King of Prussia, Penn., owns and provides management and administrative services to acute care inpatient psychiatric hospitals, and residential psychiatric and behavioral treatment facilities nationwide. It’s one of the nation’s largest providers of hospital and health care services.
Raoul and the impacted government entities allege that UHS violated the False Claims Act by allowing improper admissions and discharges at its inpatient and residential psychiatric and behavioral health care facilities. This resulted in the submission of false claims to the Illinois Medicaid program.
The settlement resolves allegations that from Jan. 1, 2007 through Dec. 31, 2018, UHS and certain enumerated UHS entities submitted or caused to be submitted false claims for services provided to Medicaid beneficiaries as a result of UHS:
- Admitting beneficiaries who were not eligible for inpatient or residential treatment.
- Failing to properly discharge beneficiaries when they no longer needed inpatient or residential treatment.
- Implementing improper and excessive lengths of stay.
- Failing to provide adequate staffing, training, and/or supervision of staff.
- Billing for services not rendered.
- Improperly using physical and chemical restraints and seclusion.
- Failing to provide inpatient acute or residential care in accordance with federal and state regulations, including, failure to develop and/or update individualized assessments and treatment plans, failure to provide adequate discharge planning, and failure to provide required individual and group therapy.
The money from the settlement will distributed according to the Illinois False Claims Act with one-sixth of the funds paid to the Attorney General Whistleblower Reward and Protection Fund, and one-sixth of the funds paid to the State Police Whistleblower Reward and Protection Fund.
Additional payments will be made to the whistleblowers in this lawsuit, with any remaining funds going to the state’s General Revenue Fund.
The 18 whistleblower lawsuits were originally filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Northern District of Georgia, Middle District of Georgia, Easter District of Virginia, Western District of Virginia, Western District of Michigan and Eastern District of Michigan.
All but three of the cases were transferred to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.
