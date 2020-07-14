Ill. man arrested after police chase, holding woman against her will

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An Illinois man is facing numerous charges after a police chase in McCracken County, Kentucky early Monday morning, July 13.
At approximately 3:50 a.m. Paducah 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman who said she was being held against her will and she was being physically assaulted.
The woman was able to give dispatchers a description of the suspect car before the call was disconnected.
McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies were able to track down the vehicle on Lone Oak Road.
When they attempted to pull over the car, the driver refused to stop and sped away.
Deputies chased after the vehicle and were able to stop it in the area of Blandville Rd. and Childress Rd.
The woman who called for help was found unharmed, in addition to two other passengers.
The driver was identified as 33 year old Reginald Taylor of Peoria, Ill.
Taylor was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on the following charges: fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, unlawful imprisonment 2nd degree (two counts), operating on suspended or revoked license, possession of marijuana, possession of open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle prohibited and wanton endangerment 2nd degree.
During the investigation deputies learned the car had been reported stolen in Atlanta, Georgia.
Deputies also reported finding items of drugs and paraphernalia in the car.
