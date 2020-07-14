IDPH reports 707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 707 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 25 additional deaths, on Tuesday, July 14.
The health department is reporting a total of 155,506 cases, including 7,218 deaths.
As of Monday night, 1,416 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 333 patients were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 2,041,440 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
