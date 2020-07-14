The heat returns. Chance of storms tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. Summer time heat is building back into the area with mostly sunny skies this afternoon. Dew point temperatures will slowly rise this afternoon allowing for the heat index to reach the middle to upper 90s with the actual air temperature in the lower to middle 90s.
We will see a few scattered storms develop late tomorrow into tomorrow night, especially across our northern counties. A few of these storms will likely produce hail and strong winds. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 90s with the heat index over 100 degrees. As we head into the weekend we will see hot and humid conditions. Our heat index will likely surpass 105 degrees over the weekend.
