Health officials report over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases, 18 additional deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee COVID-19 cases are still on the rise, after the state health department reported 1,514 new cases and 18 deaths.
The state’s total number of cases has surpassed 66,700 with 66,220 cases confirmed and 568 listed as probable. Deaths have climbed to 767 statewide.
Since Monday, the Tennessee Department of Health has reported nearly 100 new hospitalizations in connection to the virus bringing the Volunteer State’s total number of hospitalizations to 3,378.
More than 38,200 Tennesseans have recovered.
The Shelby County Health Department has identified 700 new coronavirus cases and one more death overnight. This is the largest daily COVID-19 case increase Shelby County has ever experienced.
While it’s our largest daily increase to date, state and local health officials have discussed lengthy delays for some people in getting their test results.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, there were 927 test results total on Monday. On Tuesday, there were 5,233 test results in total.
So it’s possible this increase could be attributed to a laboratory backlog subsequent reporting delay. The health department will likely speak to this at the noon news conference.
According to the Shelby County Health Department, 14,555 coronavirus cases and 223 deaths total have been identified countywide.
Of the positive COVID-19 cases, 64.8 percent have recovered from the virus. There are currently 4,897 active coronavirus cases in Shelby County. At this time, 6,670 people are currently in quarantine.
More than 161,069 people have been tested for the virus across Shelby County.
The numbers that are most concerning to health officials across the county and the Mid-South are the hospitalization and positivity rates. Shelby County reported its highest positivity rate Friday coming in at 14% for the week of June 18 through July 4.
Mid-South hospitals are being severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as hospitalizations in connection to the virus increase each day. Officials are now looking at the possibility of having to open the alternative care facility in Memphis to help more patients in need.
The chart below explains current capacity issues:
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 28,393 total cases and 323 deaths
- Crittenden -- 865 cases; 14 deaths; 756 recoveries
- Cross -- 101 cases; 1 death; 85 recoveries
- Lee -- 828 cases; 4 deaths; 655 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 337 cases; 3 deaths; 212 recoveries
- Phillips -- 175 cases; 5 deaths; 136 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 76 cases; 3 deaths; 55 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 911 cases; 3 deaths; 875 recoveries
Mississippi -- 36,680 total cases and 1,272 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 111 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 47 cases
- Coahoma -- 235 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,009 cases; 20 deaths
- Lafayette -- 506 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 297 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 461 cases; 6 deaths
- Quitman -- 101 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 395 cases; 13 deaths
- Tippah -- 147 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 126 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 66,220 total cases and 767 deaths
- Crockett -- 71 cases; 3 deaths; 27 recoveries
- Dyer -- 310 cases; 3 deaths; 137 recoveries
- Fayette -- 393 cases; 6 deaths; 234 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 456 cases; 4 deaths; 292 recoveries
- Haywood -- 150 cases; 3 deaths; 53 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 204 cases; 4 deaths; 94 recoveries
- McNairy -- 126 cases; 1 death; 47 recoveries
- Tipton -- 727 cases; 7 deaths; 529 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.