Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health reported 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 14.
The new cases include:
- A Graves County resident in his 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
- A Graves County resident in his 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in his 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
- A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
This brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the county to 334.
