Graves Co. Health Dept. reports 19 new cases of COVID-19
By Amber Ruch | July 14, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 3:37 PM

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health reported 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, July 14.

The new cases include:

  1. A Graves County resident in his 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  2. A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  3. A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  4. A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home.
  5. A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  6. A Graves County resident in her teen’s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  7. A Graves County resident between 0-10 tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  8. A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  9. A Graves County resident in his 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  10. A Graves County resident in her 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  11. A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  12. A Graves County resident in her 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  13. A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  14. A Graves County resident in her 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  15. A Graves County resident in her 30′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home
  16. A Graves County resident in his 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  17. A Graves County resident in his 60′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  18. A Graves County resident in his 50′s tested positive for COVID-19. He is in isolation at home.
  19. A Graves County resident in her 20′s tested positive for COVID-19. She is in isolation at home

This brings the total number of cases of COVID-19 in the county to 334.

