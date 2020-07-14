Gov. Pritzker announces new investments to expand Ill. Apprenticeship Program

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced an investment to expand the Illinois Apprenticeship Program.
The $4.7 million investment will expand the program to help serve 568 residents in training programs over the next two years. The administration is awarding grants to 25 organizations across the state to expand training programs and employer partnerships.
With this additional grant funding, the program will see a record level of investment of $20 million and will serve a record 17,000 participants in 2020.
According to the governor’s office, new apprenticeship partners were selected through a competitive review process geared toward helping the state expand programming to underrepresented communities. Through the expansion, apprenticeship intermediaries will begin to operate for the first time in DeKalb, Sterling, Rock Island, Moline, Rockford and Springfield.
These investments will also provide existing programs serving underserved communities with additional capacity. DCEO partners currently offer programming in East St. Louis, southern Cook County and southern Illinois.
