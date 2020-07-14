Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3pm

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold his weekly briefing at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 14.
He will be discussing PPE production, support for small businesses and Missouri’s economic recovery.
Director Rob Dixon from the Missouri Department of Economic Development and Director Dr. Randall Williams from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will be joining him for the briefing.
On Monday, the governor signed two bills into law.
One, a child protection bill, was aimed at helping homeless youth and included provisions for foster parents and child care providers.
The other bill was aimed at streamlining the process for testing rape kits in Missouri. It established an electronic tracking system for the SAFE kits.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 27,890 total positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, July 13.
Currently, there have been a total of 888 hospitalizations for COVID-19 and 1,083 deaths.
The health department reported a total of 495,777 Missourians have been tested for the virus and 50,495 have been tested for coronavirus antibodies.
