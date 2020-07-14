Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 update at 3pm

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give an update on COVID-19 in the state on Monday, July 14.
The briefing will be at 3 p.m.
On Monday, the governor authorized an additional $2.6 million in funding to six public-private partnerships in six regions throughout the state, including in Paducah.
As of 4 p.m. on Monday, July 13, the Kentucky Department for Public Health reported 19,653 total cases of COVID-19, including 629 deaths.
As of Monday, there were at least 480,372 COVID-19 tests performed in the state. At least 5,344 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
