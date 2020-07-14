Free back-to-school event in West Frankfort, Ill.

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - A free back-to-school event will be held at the West Frankfort Park on July 23.
The event will include free backpacks, free school supplies, free dental exams, a resource fair, free haircuts and more.
It is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is geared toward youth and families to foster healthy development and family bonds.
The Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team, Bi-County Health Department, SIU School of Dental Medicine and other organizations partnered for the event.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.