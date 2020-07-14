Former Cape Girardeau bar to reopen with new name, new atmosphere

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A former bar in Cape Girardeau is currently being transformed into a new business with a new atmosphere.
According to the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce, Last Call will reopen under the new name Hypnotic.
Chamber President John Mehner said the bar is being transformed into a hookah lounge.
Renovations of the building on the corner of Broadway Ave. and N. Sprigg St. are currently in progress on the inside of the business and on the outside.
An opening date has not been set.
