First Alert Tuesday Morning Outlook

Today will be a bit hotter than Monday, but dew points/humidity won’t yet be too high as we remain on the ‘cool’ side of a frontal boundary with light southeast winds. With stable conditions it should end up as a mostly sunny day…afternoon highs about 90 to 94 with peak heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. After today, however, much higher humidity levels will begin to develop…leading to very uncomfortable conditions and potential heat advisories by the end of the week. By Saturday and Sunday we’ll likely have actual highs in the mid 90s with heat indices well over 100.
After a dry Tuesday….rain and storm chances look to increase late Wednesday into Thursday as a very weak frontal boundary sinks southeast toward the area…before eventually retreating back to the north. This is always a tricky pattern….but some models bring strong storms into our region Wednesday afternoon and into Wednesday night….especially SE Mo and S Illinois. SPC has northwest counties with a slight risk of severe. By Friday and into the weekend rain chances decrease again as high pressure aloft builds over the region.
