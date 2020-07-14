First Alert: Slightly hotter, not too humid

(KFVS) - Today will be a bit hotter, but humidity will not be too high.
Afternoon highs will range from 90 to 94, with heat indices in the mid-to-upper 90s.
Rain and storm chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday. There is a slight risk for severe storms in our northwest counties.
Much higher humidity also returns tomorrow and sticks around through the end of the week. Heat advisories are possible.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says by Saturday and Sunday highs will reach the mid 90s with heat indices well over 100º.
