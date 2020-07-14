Crash blocking U.S. 68 at KY 276 near I-24 Cadiz exit 65

Crash blocking U.S. 68 at KY 276 near I-24 Cadiz exit 65
There has been a crash involving a SEMI at the U.S. 68 intersection with KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road just west of the I-24/U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange. (Source: WTOC)
By Jessica Ladd | July 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT - Updated July 14 at 8:39 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - There has been a crash involving a SEMI along KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road at International Drive.  That puts it about a mile north of U.S. 68. 

U.S. 68 remains OPEN west of the I-24/U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.

KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road is blocked between Wallonia and Cadiz.

The only functioning detour around the crash blocking I-24 at the 62 mile marker is between Exit 56 and Exit 65 via KY 139 and U.S. 68 through downtown Cadiz. 

Motorists are advised to consider a detour between Cadiz Exit 65 and I-24 Exit 25 via U.S. 68 and I-69 or via I-69 and the Pennyrile Parkway.

Crews are hoping to have an update on the I-24 crash site around 9 p..m., CDT.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.