Crash blocking U.S. 68 at KY 276 near I-24 Cadiz exit 65

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - There has been a crash involving a SEMI along KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road at International Drive. That puts it about a mile north of U.S. 68.
U.S. 68 remains OPEN west of the I-24/U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.
KY 276/Rocky Ridge Road is blocked between Wallonia and Cadiz.
The only functioning detour around the crash blocking I-24 at the 62 mile marker is between Exit 56 and Exit 65 via KY 139 and U.S. 68 through downtown Cadiz.
Motorists are advised to consider a detour between Cadiz Exit 65 and I-24 Exit 25 via U.S. 68 and I-69 or via I-69 and the Pennyrile Parkway.
Crews are hoping to have an update on the I-24 crash site around 9 p..m., CDT.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.